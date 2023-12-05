Leaky roof forces North Okanagan thrift store to temporarily close

Send this page to someone via email

A leaky roof has temporarily closed a non-profit store that helps a wide range of residents in the North Okanagan.

Gena Barzan of the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in downtown Vernon, B.C., says Monday’s rain not only ruined part of the ceiling in the building they rent, it also destroyed some donated items that were going up for auction.

“The items that were donated go towards our work in helping animals and our seniors,” said Barzan, the store’s interior director.

View image in full screen Another view of the leaky ceiling. Submitted

Funds from the auction not only go towards supporting free pet food for animal owners in tough financial times, but also the creation of hampers for low-income seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

And for December, the thrift store expands those hampers considerably so that seniors have enough food for the month.

According to Barzan, the rain-soaked area measured around 40 feet by 50 feet, with two inches of water in some places.

The closure is expected to last a week, which will be a financial hit, “as long a few days (to closure) will be devastating.”

“By the looks of things, at least a week, if not longer,” said Barzan. “We’ve had to move that whole area to the front of the store, so it’s not safe for people to come in and shop.”

2:16 Vernon couple living in RV allowed to stay

The store is also being squeezed by the BC SPCA’s decision to close its Vernon shelter last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, Barzan says they’ve seen an increase in people reaching out to them for animal help.

“We’re very good with the community and, in the past, they’ve been very good with us,” said Barzan.

“When we put a call out during a disaster, people needing help, we get a lot of help from the community. We do the work, but it’s basically community-run because the donations given to run the thrift store are from the community.”

More information about the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, including how to donate, is available online.