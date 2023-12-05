2 Mississauga men arrested after armed home invasion in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Mississauga, Ont., men have been arrested and face several charges after an armed home invasion in Toronto late last month, according to police.

On Nov. 30, officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Stains Road just after 2:20 a.m.

Police said two suspects, armed with a gun, forced their way into a home in the area.

Once inside, police said the suspects pointed the weapon at a man inside the home and assaulted him before stealing items of value and fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

On Monday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Mississauga, after executing two search warrants.

The men face a combined total of 16 charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.