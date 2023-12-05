Serious collision on Manitoba Highway 1 leaves driver injured

Send this page to someone via email

One person was injured following a collision on a Manitoba highway on Monday morning.

Officers with the Oakbank RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1, at the intersection of Settlers Road in the RM of Springfield. Officers arrived at the scene on Monday at 6:35 a.m., locating a vehicle that had sustained extensive damage to its passenger side.

A 54-year-old male driver from the RM of Tache was transported to the hospital, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the vehicle could’ve entered the intersection from the south or was in the westbound lane on the highway before losing control and spinning sideways. They said the vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle, believed to be either a semi-trailer or a very large truck.

Police stated that road conditions at that time were icy, with heavy fog in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

An investigation is ongoing.