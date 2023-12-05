Saskatoon city council discusses Walking and Cycling Improvement Project

Send this page to someone via email

A report detailing the Walking and Cycling Improvement Project was presented to Saskatoon city council on Tuesday.

The project aims to increase and improve transportation choices for Avenue C from Spadina Crescent West to 45th Street West.

The recommendation is that the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation recommend to city council that the Connecting Avenue C: Walking and Cycling Improvements Functional Design report be approved.

The Standing Policy Committee on Transportation held a meeting on Oct. 3, where it received the Saskatoon Transportation Master Plan – 2023 Prioritized Infrastructure List report.

“The Connecting Avenue C project is ranked as priority #6 and the Sidewalk Infill Program is ranked as priority #14 on the prioritized infrastructure list,” the report read.

To improve transportation along Avenue C from Spadina Crescent West to 45th Street West, the report shows the project will include a neighbourhood bikeway from Spadina Crescent to 19th Street, protected bike lanes from 19th Street to Jamieson Street, a neighbourhood bikeway from Jamieson Street to 38th Street, a shared-used pathway and sidewalk from 38th Street to 45th Street, and accessibility ramps with new sidewalk and pathway work at numerous locations.

The costs for the Walking and Cycling Improvement Project total $8,793,597.

