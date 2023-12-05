Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council discusses Walking and Cycling Improvement Project

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 5:51 pm
The city manager said the city is continuing to reassess the way it delivers public services and that permanent staff aren’t expected to see significant lay offs in the coming weeks. View image in full screen
To increase and improve transportation choices Avenue C from Spadina Crescent West to 45th Street West, a report was presented to Saskatoon City Council for consideration. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A report detailing the Walking and Cycling Improvement Project was presented to Saskatoon city council on Tuesday.

The project aims to increase and improve transportation choices for Avenue C from Spadina Crescent West to 45th Street West.

The recommendation is that the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation recommend to city council that the Connecting Avenue C: Walking and Cycling Improvements Functional Design report be approved.

The Standing Policy Committee on Transportation held a meeting on Oct. 3, where it received the Saskatoon Transportation Master Plan – 2023 Prioritized Infrastructure List report.

“The Connecting Avenue C project is ranked as priority #6 and the Sidewalk Infill Program is ranked as priority #14 on the prioritized infrastructure list,” the report read.

To improve transportation along Avenue C from Spadina Crescent West to 45th Street West, the report shows the project will include a neighbourhood bikeway from Spadina Crescent to 19th Street, protected bike lanes from 19th Street to Jamieson Street, a neighbourhood bikeway from Jamieson Street to 38th Street, a shared-used pathway and sidewalk from 38th Street to 45th Street, and accessibility ramps with new sidewalk and pathway work at numerous locations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The costs for the Walking and Cycling Improvement Project total $8,793,597.

Global News will bring you more on this.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices