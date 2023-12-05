Heavy rainfall, winds soak sections of B.C.

See more sharing options

It was a wet and windy start to the workweek in many parts of B.C. on Monday.

In fact, it was so wet and windy that Environment Canada posted notable rain totals and windspeeds for 52 communities on Tuesday.

Below are the weather summaries from Monday, Dec. 4.

Rainfall

Vancouver Island

Kennedy Lake Highway Station: 132 millimetres

Pachena Point Lighthouse: 92 mm

Port Alberni Airport: 74 mm

Malahat Highway: 60 to 70 mm

Bowser: 66 mm

Cochrane Highway Station: 60 mm

Beaver Creek Forestry Station: 59 mm

Salt Spring Island: 59 mm

North Cowichan: 51 mm

Saturna Island: 45 mm

1:58 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 4

Lower Mainland

Port Mellon: 102 mm

Mission: 97 mm

Porteau Cove Highway Station: 91 mm

Pitt Meadows Airport: 90 mm

Squamish Airport: 90 mm

Sea-to-Sky Highway: 54 to 83 mm

West Vancouver: 81 mm

Agassiz: 76 mm

Eagle Ridge Highway Station: 70 mm

Vancouver Harbour: 69 mm

Abbotsford area: 63 to 69 mm

Burns Bog: 64 mm

Point Atkinson Lighthouse: 60 mm

Cultus Lake: 57 mm

White Rock: 56 mm

Vancouver International Airport: 54 mm

Hope Airport: 52 mm

Pemberton Airport: 44 mm

Pam Rocks: 43 mm

Whistler Area: 41 mm

0:37 Close call with concrete truck in thick fog captured on Port Mann Bridge

B.C. Interior

Hells Gate Highway Station: 74 mm

Coquihalla Summit: 72 mm

Nicolum Creek Highway Station: 52 mm

Lytton: 36 to 43 mm

Jackass Highway Station: 43 mm

Snowfall

Rogers Pass: 20 centimetres

Chappell Creek: 16 to 20 cm

Blue River: 15 to 18 cm

Wind

Sartine Island: 150 km/h

Solander Island: 137 km/h

Herbert Island: 121 km/h

Sandspit Airport: 115 km/h

Cumshewa Island: 112 km/h

Rose Spit: 109 km/h

Masset Airport: 98 km/h

Pine Island Lighthouse: 93 km/h

Grey Islet: 83 km/h

Scarlett Point Lighthouse 83 km/h

Holland Rock: 80 km/h

Pam Rocks: 80 km/h

Port Hardy Airport: 76 km/h

Egg Island Lighthouse: 74 km/h

Also on Monday, Sechelt equalled a daily high record, with the thermometer reaching 12.3 C, tying the mark set in 2007.