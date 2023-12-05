Menu

Crime

Three arrested after North End traffic stop leads Winnipeg cops to weapons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:26 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Global News / File
A traffic stop in the North End led Winnipeg police to three arrests on Sunday morning.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue around 4:50 a.m., when an officer spotted a can of bear spray. The three occupants were arrested, and police say a further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun with a 3D-printed receiver containing ammunition,

The suspects, three men between the ages of 23 and 33, face more than a half-dozen charges each, including weapon possession, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The two older men were detained in custody, while a 23-year-old was released on an undertaking.

