Manitoba RCMP arrest 1 in connection with forced detainment and assault of woman

An investigation is ongoing after police were called to a report of a woman being held against her will at a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Gypsumville RCMP were called to a residence on Pinaymootang First Nation on Dec. 2 at approximately 7 p.m. They located an injured woman who was then taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and faces several charges, including forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.