Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 1 in connection with forced detainment and assault of woman

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:18 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is ongoing after police were called to a report of a woman being held against her will at a Manitoba First Nation.

Officers with the Gypsumville RCMP were called to a residence on Pinaymootang First Nation on Dec. 2 at approximately 7 p.m. They located an injured woman who was then taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and faces several charges, including forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'RCMP briefs: March 3'
RCMP briefs: March 3
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices