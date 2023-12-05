Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite flat in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2023 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada'
November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was flat in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal stocks were offset by gains in the technology and telecommunication sectors and U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.56 points at 20,411.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 140.92 points at 36,063.52. The S&P 500 index was down 6.03 points at 4,563.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.78 points at 14,219.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.85 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The January crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$73.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$2,036.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.79 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices