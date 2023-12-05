S&P/TSX composite flat in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was flat in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal stocks were offset by gains in the technology and telecommunication sectors and U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.56 points at 20,411.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 140.92 points at 36,063.52. The S&P 500 index was down 6.03 points at 4,563.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.78 points at 14,219.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.85 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$73.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$2,036.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.79 a pound.