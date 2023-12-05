Storm cleanup underway after Montreal gets 30 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

From the biggest to the smallest, the complete arsenal of Montreal’s heavy machinery was deployed Tuesday morning to begin the massive cleanup.

More than 3,000 blue collar workers are on hand to tackle and remove up to 30 centimetres of snowfall.

“The priority is to clear those sidewalks and streets, beginning with the roads leading to the hospitals, bus lanes and to the subway,” said Philippe Sabourin, city spokesperson.

Throwing a wrench into the snow-removal operation are the fallen branches and trees downed by the heavy snow.

The city said specialized crews are dealing with the major branch cleanup.

Also complicating matters are drivers who have not respected parking signs. On average, the city says it tows about 6,000 cars throughout the five-day operation, and more than 30,000 by the end of the season.

Sabourin said towing a car away will take up to 10 minutes and will leave the driver with a hefty fine.

The city has made available 8,000 free parking spots.

“We’re asking everyone to move their car at the appropriate time. Please look at the sign and move your car before the blowers will come,” Sabourin said.

In another challenge, temperatures are expected to drastically fluctuate over the next few days.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will be settling in before a warm front brings 20 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

Hoping to beat the weather, crews will be racing to clear the 10,000 kilometres of roads and sidewalks by the weekend.