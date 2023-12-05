Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make arrests for domestic assaults

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Domestic violence ‘an epidemic’: Peterborough Domestic Abuse Network'
Domestic violence ‘an epidemic’: Peterborough Domestic Abuse Network
Following the intimate partner shooting in Sault Ste. Marie, local domestic violence victim support organizations are calling on Peterborough officials to declare domestic violence an epidemic – Oct 27, 2023
Police made a pair of arrests following domestic-related incidents in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in the first incident around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence where they found a woman with injuries.

Police say they learned of previous assault incidents including one in which the victim was choked.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with two counts of spousal assault and one count each of assault causing bodily harm (choke, suffocate or strangle) and spousal assault causing bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

Assault Arrest

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence.

Story continues below advertisement

On arrival, they learned a couple had initially had an altercation inside a vehicle during which a woman was struck in the face. The altercation continued inside the residence, police said.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with spousal assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Family violence prevention and the holidays'
Family violence prevention and the holidays
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

