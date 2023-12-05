Peterborough police make arrests for domestic assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Police made a pair of arrests following domestic-related incidents in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in the first incident around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence where they found a woman with injuries.

Police say they learned of previous assault incidents including one in which the victim was choked.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with two counts of spousal assault and one count each of assault causing bodily harm (choke, suffocate or strangle) and spousal assault causing bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

Assault Arrest

Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residence.

On arrival, they learned a couple had initially had an altercation inside a vehicle during which a woman was struck in the face. The altercation continued inside the residence, police said.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with spousal assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2024.