Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg crews rescue cats after clothes dryer bursts into flames

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 6:20 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a couple of cats from a blaze that could have been worse. No one was hurt. X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a couple of cats from a blaze that could have been worse. No one was hurt.

Just after midnight Monday, WFPS said crews arrives in the 200 block of Roseberry Street after hearing about a fire in a bungalow.

Firefighters said when arriving, smoke was found in the home, and the fire was attacked from the inside. It was declared under control in less than half an hour.

Everyone inside had left the home when the fire alarm went off, except two cats that were brought to safety, crews said.

WFPS said the flames seem to have started because of a clothes dryer malfunction.

Click to play video: '‘Half an hour and we would have been dead’: Alberta family loses everything in dryer fire'
‘Half an hour and we would have been dead’: Alberta family loses everything in dryer fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices