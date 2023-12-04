Winnipeg crews rescue cats after clothes dryer bursts into flames

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a couple of cats from a blaze that could have been worse. No one was hurt.

Just after midnight Monday, WFPS said crews arrives in the 200 block of Roseberry Street after hearing about a fire in a bungalow.

Firefighters said when arriving, smoke was found in the home, and the fire was attacked from the inside. It was declared under control in less than half an hour.

Everyone inside had left the home when the fire alarm went off, except two cats that were brought to safety, crews said.

WFPS said the flames seem to have started because of a clothes dryer malfunction.