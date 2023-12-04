Winnipeg police arrest three, seize weapons and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested and items were seized after Winnipeg police located an injured woman driving away from a residence.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to the 100 block of Mira Gate on Dec. 1, at approximately 10 p.m., in response to a report of a woman being assaulted. Officers with the flight operation unit located the injured victim enter a vehicle and drive away from the location.

After locating her near North Point Boulevard and McPhillips Street, the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

She was treated for an upper-body injury.

A search of the vehicle yielded several items that were taken into evidence, including several loaded firearms, more than a kilogram of cocaine and drug-packaging materials.

Officers returned to the residence and found an adult man discarding what looked like a firearm from the balcony, into the parking lot. The firearm, a sawed-off rifle, was located.

The man was arrested, along with a woman from within the residence, without incident. A search of the residence also yielded cocaine, packaging materials and cellphones.

Three people were arrested in total and remain in custody, a 33-year-old, 19-year-old and 25-year-old. They each face several charges including firearm offences, possession of a scheduled substance, and failure to comply with conditions of release order.