Crime

Winnipeg police arrest three, seize weapons and drugs

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:25 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Three people have been arrested and items were seized after Winnipeg police located an injured woman driving away from a residence.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to the 100 block of Mira Gate on Dec. 1, at approximately 10 p.m., in response to a report of a woman being assaulted. Officers with the flight operation unit located the injured victim enter a vehicle and drive away from the location.

After locating her near North Point Boulevard and McPhillips Street, the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

She was treated for an upper-body injury.

A search of the vehicle yielded several items that were taken into evidence, including several loaded firearms, more than a kilogram of cocaine and drug-packaging materials.

Officers returned to the residence and found an adult man discarding what looked like a firearm from the balcony, into the parking lot. The firearm, a sawed-off rifle, was located.

The man was arrested, along with a woman from within the residence, without incident. A search of the residence also yielded cocaine, packaging materials and cellphones.

Three people were arrested in total and remain in custody, a 33-year-old, 19-year-old and 25-year-old. They each face several charges including firearm offences, possession of a scheduled substance, and failure to comply with conditions of release order.

