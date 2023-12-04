Police investigating damage to mailboxes, bus shelters in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a series of mischief incidents involving bus shelters and Canada Post mailboxes throughout Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, glass walls at four bus shelters were shattered. Police say the incidents occurred at the following sites:

Dec. 2: D’Arcy Street and Elgin Street

Nov. 20: Elgin Street West and at Densmore Road/Parkview Hills Drive

Nov. 18: Walton Street and King Street East

Police also say four mailboxes were damaged on the evening of Nov. 23. Three of the mailboxes were in the Elgin Street West retail plaza between William Street and Rogers Road.

A fourth mailbox was found damaged at King Street West and Division Street.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the area is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

