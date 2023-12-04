Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating damage to mailboxes, bus shelters in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:21 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating multiple mischief at bus shelters and mailboxes. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating multiple mischief at bus shelters and mailboxes. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a series of mischief incidents involving bus shelters and Canada Post mailboxes throughout Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, glass walls at four bus shelters were shattered. Police say the incidents occurred at the following sites:

  • Dec. 2: D’Arcy Street and Elgin Street
  • Nov. 20: Elgin Street West and at Densmore Road/Parkview Hills Drive
  • Nov. 18: Walton Street and King Street East

Police also say four mailboxes were damaged on the evening of Nov. 23. Three of the mailboxes were in the Elgin Street West retail plaza between William Street and Rogers Road.

A fourth mailbox was found damaged at King Street West and Division Street.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the area is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada Post reviews address data usage after privacy watchdog criticism'
Canada Post reviews address data usage after privacy watchdog criticism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices