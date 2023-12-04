1 arrested following firearm discharge at a Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after police responded to calls of a firearm being discharged at a residence in a Manitoba community.

Officers with God’s Lake Narrows RCMP were called to a residence in the community on Dec. 1 at 2:25 p.m., regarding shots being fired. There, they found that a window had been damaged. The suspect, however, had fled before police could arrive.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was later located and arrested by a First Nation Safety Officer. Custody was then transferred to the RCMP.

An investigation found that the suspect allegedly attended the residence earlier in the day, assaulted a resident and fled. The residence had seven occupants, including two children.

Police said the suspect returned with a firearm, pointed it at several residents, and discharged it through a window as he left.

A search of the suspect’s home led to the seizure of three firearms. He faces several charges including assault causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.