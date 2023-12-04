Menu

Sports

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons becomes Mets bench coach

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2023 3:21 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New York Mets announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Monday as bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets also hired Antoan Richardson as first base coach, Mike Sarbaugh as third base coach and José Rosado as bullpen coach.

The 61-year-old Gibbons managed the Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He appeared in 18 major league games, all with the Mets in 1984 and ’86, and was a minor league manager, coach and instructor from 1991 to 2001.

Eric Chavez returns to hitting coach after spending 2023 as bench coach under Buck Showalter.

Jeremy Hefner will be pitching coach for the fifth season and Glenn Sherlock catching coach for the second.

Danny Barnes returns as the club’s major league strategy coach and Jeremy Barnes as a hitting coach.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

