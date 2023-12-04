Two arrested following stabbing death of teenager in Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody following a weekend stabbing that left one person dead in a Manitoba community.

Officers with Norway House RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the community of Kinosao Sipi, on Dec. 2 at approximately 1:30 a.m. There they found a 15-year-old male with injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers were able to arrest two individuals the following day. 38-year-old Cody Jeffrey Monias was charged with second degree murder, alongside a 14-year-old boy.

The suspects remain in custody. An investigation is ongoing.