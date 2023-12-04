Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested following stabbing death of teenager in Manitoba community

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 3:18 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are in custody following a weekend stabbing that left one person dead in a Manitoba community.

Officers with Norway House RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the community of Kinosao Sipi, on Dec. 2 at approximately 1:30 a.m. There they found a 15-year-old male with injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers were able to arrest two individuals the following day. 38-year-old Cody Jeffrey Monias was charged with second degree murder, alongside a 14-year-old boy.

The suspects remain in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested'
Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices