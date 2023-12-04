‘It’s not too late’: B.C. pharmacists renew push for respiratory season vaccine uptake

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacists in B.C. are renewing a push for public vaccination as a seasonal uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases continues.

British Columbian adults are “getting behind on critical immunizations, putting lives at risk and potentially burdening the health-care system heading into peak respiratory virus season,” states a Monday news release from Pharmasave.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated against circulating viruses, things like flu and COVID, respiratory illnesses,” pharmacist Christine Antler, regional director for Pharmasave, said in an interview.

She also encouraged residents to examine their vaccination records in search of any gaps.

“There are a lot of other vaccines that British Columbians might not be aware of that they’re eligible for — things like shingles vaccines, pneumonia vaccines, tetanus, just to protect themselves and protect their loved ones.”

According to Statistics Canada, some 53 per cent of British Columbians over 65 are vaccinated against pneumonia — a sharp contrast from the federal government’s goal of 80 per cent vaccine coverage.

The BC Centre for Disease Control further reports that uptake on the province’s fall COVID-19 immunization campaign is hovering at 21.1 per cent as of November.

“People might feel like they’re healthy and there’s no need to get vaccinated, but what we’ve seen is vaccine-preventable illnesses are still a risk,” Antler said.

Influenza and pneumonia are both on Statistics Canada’s list of leading causes of death in the country between 2019 and 2022. COVID-19 was third on that list.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased in B.C. between early October at the end of November. As of Nov. 30, some 174 patients were in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection. The virus continues to be associated with dozens of deaths.

Between May 28 and Nov. 25, of those who died within 30 days of testing positive for the virus, 41 per cent had COVID-19 identified as their underlying cause of death.

— with files from Richard Zussman