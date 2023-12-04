Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘It’s not too late’: B.C. pharmacists renew push for respiratory season vaccine uptake

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19, flu vaccine rollout begins'
B.C. COVID-19, flu vaccine rollout begins
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Brian Conway speaks to the morning show on the province's updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine rollout, and what British Columbians can expect – Oct 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pharmacists in B.C. are renewing a push for public vaccination as a seasonal uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases continues.

British Columbian adults are “getting behind on critical immunizations, putting lives at risk and potentially burdening the health-care system heading into peak respiratory virus season,” states a Monday news release from Pharmasave.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated against circulating viruses, things like flu and COVID, respiratory illnesses,” pharmacist Christine Antler, regional director for Pharmasave, said in an interview.

She also encouraged residents to examine their vaccination records in search of any gaps.

“There are a lot of other vaccines that British Columbians might not be aware of that they’re eligible for — things like shingles vaccines, pneumonia vaccines, tetanus, just to protect themselves and protect their loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Common vaccination questions'
Health Matters: Common vaccination questions

According to Statistics Canada, some 53 per cent of British Columbians over 65 are vaccinated against pneumonia — a sharp contrast from the federal government’s goal of 80 per cent vaccine coverage.

The BC Centre for Disease Control further reports that uptake on the province’s fall COVID-19 immunization campaign is hovering at 21.1 per cent as of November.

“People might feel like they’re healthy and there’s no need to get vaccinated, but what we’ve seen is vaccine-preventable illnesses are still a risk,” Antler said.

Influenza and pneumonia are both on Statistics Canada’s list of leading causes of death in the country between 2019 and 2022. COVID-19 was third on that list.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Broadcaster shares shingles warning'
Broadcaster shares shingles warning

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased in B.C. between early October at the end of November. As of Nov. 30, some 174 patients were in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection. The virus continues to be associated with dozens of deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Between May 28 and Nov. 25, of those who died within 30 days of testing positive for the virus, 41 per cent had COVID-19 identified as their underlying cause of death.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

— with files from Richard Zussman

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices