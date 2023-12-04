Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Big White opening day delayed again as enough snow fails to materialize

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 4:05 pm
FILE. Big White view from March 2023. View image in full screen
FILE. Big White view from March 2023. COURTESY: Daniel Korobajlo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Big White Ski Resort has again delayed its opening day.

In a post to their website, the ski resort noted that Dec. 7 is the new target date for opening. That is a bit later than Dec. 5 last projected and the initial opening day of Nov. 23.

That said, snow has been falling. In the last 24 hours, the mountain resort has seen four centimetres fall. In the past seven days, there have been 19 centimetres of fallen snow.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said snow is expected in the days ahead.

“We are expecting between five and 15 cm by the end of the day Thursday in that area,” Quinlan said.

The first snowfall on Tuesday is expected to be wet and the temperatures are forecast to be above freezing, which Quinlan said may not improve the base much.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels'
Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

“We do have a bigger snowfall expected Wednesday night, which will come with cooler temperatures to follow,” he said. “That should help and be slightly less wet snow as it’ll be cooler when it falls.”

Trending Now

As of Monday, Big White’s website indicated the alpine snow base is now 52 cm and cumulative snowfall is 76 cm.

The new opening date aligns with what’s happening at other Okanagan resorts.

At SliverStar, the opening date was pushed back to Dec. 8, from the originally planned opening of Nov. 30.

A lack of snow the past three weeks has pushed back opening days across the valley, though SilverStar’s cross-country trails are open.

Click to play video: 'Fast and furious competition at Big White Ski Resort'
Fast and furious competition at Big White Ski Resort
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices