Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Quebec wants to recruit asylum seekers to work in health care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 12:58 pm
Quebec's employment minister says around 1,500 asylum seekers will be given jobs in the province's health-care system over the next three years. Quebec Minister of Employment Kateri Champagne Jourdain responds to the Opposition, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec's employment minister says around 1,500 asylum seekers will be given jobs in the province's health-care system over the next three years. Quebec Minister of Employment Kateri Champagne Jourdain responds to the Opposition, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s employment minister says around 1,500 asylum seekers will be given jobs in the province’s health-care system over the next three years.

Kateri Champagne Jourdain announced the pilot project in Montreal today.

The program will work with two community organizations, one in Montreal and one in Quebec City, to place people.

Click to play video: 'Guardian Angels program for asylum seekers leaving spouses, family members behind'
Guardian Angels program for asylum seekers leaving spouses, family members behind

The government says it’s looking to fill positions such as patient-care aides, kitchen and maintenance staff, and administrators.

Story continues below advertisement

To be eligible, candidates must hold a valid work permit and have an intermediate level of French.

Trending Now

Champagne Jourdain says 1,098 would-be refugees have expressed interest in working in the tourism sector, following the launch in May of a similar program connecting asylum seekers with jobs.

Click to play video: 'Quebec aims to train 5,000 new orderlies'
Quebec aims to train 5,000 new orderlies

 

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices