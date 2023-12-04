Menu

Traffic

Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash at Deacon’s Corner, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 12:55 pm
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Manitoba RCMP say a man was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Highway 1 near Deacon’s Corner.

Police said the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. Monday when a vehicle crossing or turning west on the Trans-Canada Highway from Highway 207 was hit by a large truck or possibly a semi.

The second vehicle didn’t stay at the scene, and the driver of the first vehicle, a 54-year-old RM of Tache man, was taken to hospital.

Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that weather conditions were likely a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Delays expected at Deacon’s Corner Tuesday
