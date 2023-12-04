Menu

Crime

Coroner’s inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri hears from correctional officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 12:22 pm
A coroner's inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, is hearing from a correctional officer who worked at the facility. Faqiri is shown in this undated family handout photo. View image in full screen
A coroner's inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, is hearing from a correctional officer who worked at the facility. Faqiri is shown in this undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Yusuf Faqiri
TORONTO — A coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail is hearing from a correctional officer who worked at the facility.

David Surowiec says he and several other staff members were put on administrative suspension after Soleiman Faqiri’s death on Dec. 15, 2016.

Surowiec is expected to testify Monday about what happened that day, as well as his other interactions with Faqiri before then.

He says he was one of the officers who admitted Faqiri to the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, on Dec. 5, a process he says was “really uneventful.”

The inquest has heard Faqiri was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental-health crisis.

He died in his cell after a violent struggle with corrections officers.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

