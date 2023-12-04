Fire breaks out at homes under construction in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington Fire says crews battled a fire that had engulfed three homes under construction early Monday and had damaged a fourth home where people were living.

Firefighters responded to a large structure fire on Lodi Road, near Dundas Street and Walkers Line, at around 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief Dan VanderLelie told Global News the fire was beginning to impede on an occupied residence — a fourth home. Firefighters told the occupants to get out of their homes, he said.

Residents in other homes were also told to evacuate. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, VanderLelie said.

VanderLelie said about 30 firefighters were called to the fire.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified to determine the cause of the fire.