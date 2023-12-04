Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out at homes under construction in Burlington

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 9:27 am
Firefighters on scene after homes under construction damaged by fire on Dec. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene after homes under construction damaged by fire on Dec. 4, 2023. Don Curran / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Burlington Fire says crews battled a fire that had engulfed three homes under construction early Monday and had damaged a fourth home where people were living.

Firefighters responded to a large structure fire on Lodi Road, near Dundas Street and Walkers Line, at around 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief Dan VanderLelie told Global News the fire was beginning to impede on an occupied residence — a fourth home. Firefighters told the occupants to get out of their homes, he said.

Trending Now

Residents in other homes were also told to evacuate. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, VanderLelie said.

VanderLelie said about 30 firefighters were called to the fire.

Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified to determine the cause of the fire.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices