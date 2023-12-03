Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Parade With a Purpose surpasses 100K donation goal

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 5:40 pm
Saturday’s Parade With a Purpose in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood is being celebrated as a huge success. View image in full screen
Saturday’s Parade With a Purpose in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood is being celebrated as a huge success. The Bridge Services
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saturday’s Parade With a Purpose in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood is being celebrated as a huge success.

The holiday parade, in its fourth year, was started by a pair of Kelowna families who lost a loved one to toxic drugs. This event helps raise awareness and money for the construction of a new recovery facility for youth ages 12-18 in Kelowna who are facing addiction.

Pam Turgeon, whose son Ryan died from a toxic drug overdose in 2016, is one of the organizers of this event.

“We do this in memory of Ryan,” said Turgeon. “He was an adult – and he lived a very good life until his addiction – but I feel that we should teach young people.”

Click to play video: 'Parade raises money for youth recovery centre'
Parade raises money for youth recovery centre
Trending Now

Over the past three years, the parade has raised over $100,000 for the Bridge Youth and Recovery House, and this year, the goal was to raise another 100K – donations this year have already surpassed that goal, with more donations continuing to trickle through.

Story continues below advertisement

To help fund this new youth recovery centre, you can make a donation by clicking here.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices