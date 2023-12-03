Parade With a Purpose surpasses 100K donation goal

Saturday’s Parade With a Purpose in Kelowna’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood is being celebrated as a huge success.
The holiday parade, in its fourth year, was started by a pair of Kelowna families who lost a loved one to toxic drugs. This event helps raise awareness and money for the construction of a new recovery facility for youth ages 12-18 in Kelowna who are facing addiction.
Pam Turgeon, whose son Ryan died from a toxic drug overdose in 2016, is one of the organizers of this event.
“We do this in memory of Ryan,” said Turgeon. “He was an adult – and he lived a very good life until his addiction – but I feel that we should teach young people.”
Over the past three years, the parade has raised over $100,000 for the Bridge Youth and Recovery House, and this year, the goal was to raise another 100K – donations this year have already surpassed that goal, with more donations continuing to trickle through.
To help fund this new youth recovery centre, you can make a donation by clicking here.
