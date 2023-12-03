Mississauga man arrested for forcing 2 women into sex trade: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged after allegedly forcing two women into the sex trade.

According to Peel Regional Police, the man forcibly confined one of his victims and forced her to work in the sex trade, while procuring the second victim.

Police said the man exercised control over numerous aspects of their lives, while profiting off them.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Andre O’Connor on Thursday.

He now faces 12 criminal charges including two counts of advertising sexual services, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, human trafficking, receiving material benefit, procuring, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of opioid.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators have released a photo of the suspect as they believe there may be more victims, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police are urging them to contact authorities at 905-453-2121, extension 3555 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.