N.S. driver dies after car goes off highway, crashes into three power poles

A 33-year-old man is dead after losing control of a vehicle and striking three power poles in Kings County on Saturday evening.
In a media release from RCMP, police said first responders arrived at about 8:25 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the rural town of Berwick.
“The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, a 33-year-old local man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.
The area of the highway where the crash occurred, near Windermere Road, was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The stretch of road has since reopened.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police added.
An investigation is ongoing.
Comments