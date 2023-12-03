Menu

Canada

N.S. driver dies after car goes off highway, crashes into three power poles

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 1:43 pm
Police said first responders arrived at about 8:25 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the rural town of Berwick. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man is dead after losing control of a vehicle and striking three power poles in Kings County on Saturday evening.

In a media release from RCMP, police said first responders arrived at about 8:25 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the rural town of Berwick.

“The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, a 33-year-old local man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The area of the highway where the crash occurred, near Windermere Road, was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The stretch of road has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police added.

An investigation is ongoing.

