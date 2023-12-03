Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Resident of central Ontario long-term care home died by homicide, police allege

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2023 10:42 am
Ontario Provincial Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser leaves Beckwith Park in Beckwith, Ont., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser leaves Beckwith Park in Beckwith, Ont., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility.

Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents.

They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the original assault, but did not say whether he was the person hospitalized.

Trending Now

No charges have yet been laid, and police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Officers with the OPP’s Orillia detachment are now leading the ongoing homicide investigation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices