Economy

Potential strike looms: Casino workers overwhelmingly vote in favour, demanding fair deal

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 5:39 pm
Unifor Local 144 members have voted with 98 per cent in favour of taking strike action if a fair contract deal cannot be reached for December. .
Unifor Local 144 members have voted with 98 per cent in favour of taking strike action if a fair contract cannot be reached.

“We don’t have endless patience. A serious offer from the employer is required to get bargaining back on track,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director, in a press release.

“Unifor members make Manitoba Lotteries wildly profitable. They’ve earned a fair contract.”

The union represents more than 750 members at McPhillips Station Casino, Club Regent Casino and the Shark Club Casino working as dealers, cashiers, slot attendants, security, customer service and skilled trade workers.

The union said the members have been without a collective agreement for 18 months — since June 2022. With wages only increasing by 1.75 per cent in six year.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries made a $740.9 million profit in 2022, the union added.

Without a new contract, members will strike on December 23.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

