A look at what kind of holiday parties Lethbridge companies are planning in 2023

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on many holiday celebrations with coworkers and friends, it appears 2023 is the year many are getting back in the Christmas spirit. That shift is surprising analysts.

“We’re virtually in a recession, when you think about how people feel and how businesses feel. So that’s a bit surprising, because normally in downturns companies cut back on these types of expenses for employees,” retail analyst Bruce Winder explained.

Alexandra Danylchuck with the Norland Historic Estate Wedding and Event Venue said they are fully booked for the holiday season.

“This year, we’re really feeling the turn of the economy, and how things are picking up and getting a lot better,” Danylchuck said. “We’re quite busy, max booked at our locations here at the Norland as well as the Coast Hotel and the Countryside Barn.

“It’s a great place to be in the industry right now, so hopefully the future continues on that way.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Lethbridge brewery joins new experience-sharing platform

And those celebrations are good for many who rely on that business as their income, but also go a long way with employees wanting some recognition.

Vicki Vanden Hoek with Honkers Pub said despite economic challenges, it’s important to acknowledge hard work.

“We have two staff parties per year: our Christmas one is where our staff can relax more and we invite their partners, and we have a get together on the day that we’re closed,” Vanden Hoek said. “They’re working hard and yeah times are tough for a lot of people, so it’s really good to get together and acknowledge the staff and appreciate them.”

No matter how big or small the event, Danylchuck said the important part is to remember who it is you are spending it with.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am finding that they are splurging a little bit, things might look a little different depending on how they splurge,” explained the sales event consultant. “But they’re still going big on food and drinks for their clients, for their staff and their team, and realistically that’s the most important part is just having the ability to celebrate together.”

And many are hoping that time to connect will help teams ring in 2024 in a positive way.