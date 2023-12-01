Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

RCMP issue warning about toxic drugs circulating in North Surrey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 10:23 pm
Illustration of a line of cocaine, a user is sniffing. Rotterdam, Netherlands on December 6, 2021. Photo by Robin . View image in full screen
Illustration of a line of cocaine, a user is sniffing. Rotterdam, Netherlands on December 6, 2021. Photo by Robin . Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP have issued a warning about high-potency drugs circulating in Surrey, B.C., saying police have responded to five suspected overdose deaths in seven days.

The statement says Mounties in the city east of Vancouver are aware of a mixture of the powerful opioid fentanyl and benzodiazepines, a class of depressant drugs.

Click to play video: 'Mission RCMP make major fentanyl bust'
Mission RCMP make major fentanyl bust

B.C. health authorities say the mix carries a high risk of overdose, as benzodiazepines don’t respond to the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say street doses of fentanyl can come in various forms, colours and textures.

They say it may be pressed into a pill form than can resemble a prescription drug.

The RCMP say the potency of fentanyl can vary significantly, even if it has been purchased from the same dealer and looks the same as previous doses.

Surrey is located in the Fraser Health Authority, which offers harm-reduction services including checking drugs for toxicity, the Mounties say.

 

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices