Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

King Charles to COP28: World ‘far off track’ from meeting climate goals

By Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Posted December 1, 2023 5:03 pm
Click to play video: '‘Earth’s vital signs are failing’: UN chief warns as King Charles, Blinken and others address COP28'
‘Earth’s vital signs are failing’: UN chief warns as King Charles, Blinken and others address COP28
WATCH: UN chief warns as King Charles, Blinken and others address COP28
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Britain’s King Charles said on Friday the world was “dreadfully far off track” on addressing climate change and that the global economy would be in peril unless the environment was rapidly repaired.

In an opening address to the COP28 U.N. climate summit, King Charles told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2015 summit held in France.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

Click to play video: 'Canada not on track to reach climate goals as COP28 kicks off'
Canada not on track to reach climate goals as COP28 kicks off

After a year of record temperatures, the pressure is on for this year’s summit to accelerate action to limit climate change. Countries, however, are divided over the future of fossil fuel, the burning of which is the main cause of climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

The summit, which runs until Dec. 12, clinched an early victory on Thursday, with delegates adopting a new fund to help poor nations cope with costly climate disasters.

The king, whose role is ceremonial but is attending the summit on behalf of the British government and after an invite from host nation the United Arab Emirates, did not single out any group in his speech, his first major climate address as Britain’s monarch.

Trending Now

He instead spoke about how to involve multilateral organisations and the private sector, the role of the insurance sector and speeding up innovation in renewable energy.

Charles cited the impact of climate change globally, including floods in India and Pakistan and severe wildfires in the United States, Canada and Greece.

Click to play video: 'COP28: Countries approve ‘historic’ climate disaster fund on 1st day of summit'
COP28: Countries approve ‘historic’ climate disaster fund on 1st day of summit

“Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.

–Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Josie Kao and Miral Fahmy

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices