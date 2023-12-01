Winnipeg police identify victim of Main Street stabbing

See more sharing options

A man stabbed on Main Street Thursday afternoon has since died. Winnipeg police have identified him as 36-year-old Lloyd Larson.

Several police cruisers and police tape surrounded the Manwin Hotel.

Witnesses say they saw someone running out of the hotel, appearing to have been stabbed, before collapsing on the ground.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or report tips online.