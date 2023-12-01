Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police identify victim of Main Street stabbing

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 4:22 pm
Winnipeg police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Lloyd Larson. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Lloyd Larson. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Arlyn McAdorey
A man stabbed on Main Street Thursday afternoon has since died. Winnipeg police have identified him as 36-year-old Lloyd Larson.

Police said the stabbing happened on Main Street between Logan and Henry avenues.

Several police cruisers and police tape surrounded the Manwin Hotel.

Witnesses say they saw someone running out of the hotel, appearing to have been stabbed, before collapsing on the ground.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or report tips online.

