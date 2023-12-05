Ditch the soaps: Here are 11 Christmas gifts women actually want

It’s no surprise during every holiday season — women are given assortments of soaps, makeup and cookware that they never asked for.

We’re all guilty of it. Can’t think of a Christmas gift for mom? She’d probably love a new set of stainless steel pots and pans, right? Or maybe it’s your girlfriend, who might appreciate the designer hand cream you purchased. More likely, a lot of these gifts will collect dust and remain in the box, or worse still, cause that flicker of disappointment in your lady’s eye.

But what do women really want? If you ask, you might be surprised to find much more than the stereotypically feminine gifts on your special woman’s wishlist.

If you’re still stumped, here are 11 interesting, thoughtful gift ideas to get you inspired.

For the woman who appreciates playtime

Lego is ageless. Everyone, regardless of their status or gender, can find hours of fun in a good Lego set.

This Modern Art set is a perfect gift for any woman in your life, and will surely get the artistic feelings flowing for even the most creatively uninspired. If she’s happy with the final product of her build, it can also be displayed on a wall using the set’s hanger element. If not, she can try again to create a limitless number of abstract art formations.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Lego.com. Lego

The Modern Art Lego set, $64.99, available at Lego.com.

If there’s a puzzle-obsessed woman in your life, she’s bound to love a custom design featuring her favourite things. Be it a family photo, an image of a pet or even a quirky inside joke, a personalized jigsaw puzzle is both sentimental and fun. If her love language is quality time, it might even be an activity you can do together.

Jiggy Personalized Puzzle, starting at $49.99, available at Jiggypuzzles.com.

Pickleball is pretty trendy right now — and more than that, it’s really fun. If your giftee loves games or sports, pickleball (which is not quite tennis, not quite badminton) is going to be their newest obsession. This two paddle set makes the ideal gift for anyone just getting interested in pickleball, but just make sure you’re ready to accompany for a few rounds too.

Courtesy: Amazon. Amazon

Fiberglass pickleball set with balls, $69.99, available at Amazon.ca.

For the fashionista

The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is the perfect item for any fashion enthusiast on the go. Both practical and stylish, this bag is water repellent and made for lasting use. Be it a trip abroad, or a night out at the local pub, this bag will allow her to carry all her essentials without any fuss. This Lulu belt bag also comes in over 10 customizable colours, so there’s bound to be one to suit her style.

Courtesy: Lululemon. Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag, starting at $44, available at Lululemon.com.

Coziness is the gift that keeps giving. If she’s the sort of woman who likes to be stylish even in her sleepwear, consider the Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set. The super soft, matching PJ set is ideal for catching up on beauty sleep or bingeing the latest Netflix show on the couch. With this gift, she can channel her inner Kim K., even at bedtime.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Skims. Skims

Skims Soft Lounge Sleep Set, $196, available at Skims.com.

You’d buy dad a new wallet, why not one for mom? Or perhaps your girlfriend is the type to toss her cards loose into her purse (and then complain when she can’t find them again later). In either case, any woman in your life will appreciate the Kate Spade Morgan Zip Card Case. Luxurious, but not luxurious enough to break the bank, this little leather wallet is a top-notch gift.

Courtesy: Kate Spade. Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Zip Card Vase, $120, available at Katespade.com.

For the techie

If she’s a sentimental person, consider purchasing an Instax camera this year. With this gift, she can capture timeless moments and see instant, physical results. This aim-and-click Polaroid-style camera is sure to become a new staple in her life — one that will follow her to countless events, and let her leave with special memory tokens. (If you do decide to go for the Instax camera this year, just know they also sell sized frames and scrapbooks to best display those special moments.)

Courtesy: Best Buy. Best Buy

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera, $100.59, available at BestBuy.ca.

Maybe your giftee is looking to tune out a little extra buzz in the New Year. In that case, consider a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for an extra immersive listening experience. Any music fanatic will be thrilled by this gift that delivers concert-level clear sound from the comfort of anywhere. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are wireless and available in three chic colours.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Bose. Bose

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, $549, available at Bose.ca.

If you’re not looking to buy her yet another electronic gadget, consider a charging station to support the ones she already loves. This 3-in-1 wireless charging station is an alarm clock that will also let her charge her iPhone, iWatch and Airpods simultaneously, perfect for any techie’s bedside. Android users, fret not. There are also Android-supported charging stations for sale.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Amazon. Amazon

Wireless Charging Station, $56.99, available at Amazon.ca.

For the crafter

If the woman in your life needs a little extra Zen, consider gifting a Bonsai starter kit this holiday season. This DIY set makes planting and growing your own bonsai a breeze and comes with seeds for four different types of trees: the Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine, Black Poui, Norway Spruce and Flame Tree. Watch her face light up with excitement over this totally unique gift. No green thumb required.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Amazon. Amazon

Bonsai starter kit, $29.99, available on Amazon.ca.

This gift will let her put her seal of approval on literally anything she pleases. Whether she’s sending Christmas cards, invitations or anything else she can dream up, a custom wax seal is bound to give her work that extra unique, elegant touch. The crafty woman in your life will melt when she unwraps this one.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Etsy. Etsy

Custom wax seal set, $28, available on Etsy.com.

