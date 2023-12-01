Menu

Education

Manitoba introduces legislation to support adult literacy programs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 2:14 pm
The Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Manitoba government has introduced legislation aimed at improving and supporting adult literacy and learning programs.

Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable announced Friday that the adult literacy act will set parameters around funding eligibilty for adult literacy and numeracy programs available to Manitobans, and mandates a strategy and reporting on progress.

“This legislation supports adult literacy and numeracy programming that can drastically improve an individual’s quality of life,” Cable said.

“By supporting adults to improve their reading and writing skills, we’re helping them to build a better life here in Manitoba and participate more fully in their community and society.”

Cable said more than 1,200 adults participated in one of 26 adult literacy programs provincewide last year.

University of Manitoba holding course on media literacy, identifying misinformation
