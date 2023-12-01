Menu

Canada

Quebec teachers accuse Legault of ’emotional blackmail’ after plea to end indefinite strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 12:31 pm
Parents, students brace for possibility of 7-day strike
Even as public sector negotiations are ongoing, another strike looms on the horizon. Workers with the common front of unions are expected to walk off their jobs on Dec. 8, if a deal isn’t reached before then. Global’s Felicia Parrillo looks at how the seven-day strike could impact parents and students.
A striking Quebec teachers union says it won’t give in to “emotional blackmail” from the premier after he asked them to return to work for the good of their students.

Premier François Legault told reporters in Quebec City on Friday that he wants the teachers to think of the children who are being harmed by the strike, now into its second week.

The union responded on social media, saying its members are striking to prevent the further deterioration of public schools — which they say is what’s really hurting children.

The 66,000 members of the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Union leaders are meeting for a second day today to evaluate the state of their negotiations with the province and evaluate their options.

Several other Quebec public sector unions — including one representing another 95,000 teachers — have been holding temporary strikes, with the next one scheduled to take place between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

Common Front plans more strike days
© 2023 The Canadian Press

