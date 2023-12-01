Oneida Nation councillor suspended ‘until further notice’ after charge for alleged $150K fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A councillor with the Oneida Nation of the Thames has been suspended until further notice after she was charged in a provincial police $150,000 fraud investigation.

Middlesex County OPP launched the investigation earlier this year after receiving a fraud complaint on Sept. 26.

According to investigators, 54-year-old Ursula Doxtator was arrested and charged on Nov. 24 with fraud over $5,000 and attempting to use a forged document.

No further details were provided in regards to the alleged fraud, however, Doxtator has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

On Wednesday, Oneida Chief Todd Cornelius released a letter. While it did not mention Doxtator by name, the statement confirmed that “a member of the elected council was charged with an indictable offence.”

“This remains an active investigation and we will continue to protect the privacy of this individual,” he wrote. “However, in accordance with the Elected Chief and Council Code of Ethics and Conduct, this has led to the councillor’s duties being suspended until further notice. We uphold our obligation to follow the law, and act with integrity and honesty. We take this matter seriously.”

He also confirmed that “the offence was related to matters outside of the scope of her duties at Oneida Nation of the Thames and does not involve the organization.”

“We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of our leadership within our community,” Cornelius wrote. “We will continue to prioritize transparency and accountability to you as this unfolds.”

Global News attempted to contact Doxtator through the phone number listed on the Oneida council page, but it was no longer in service.