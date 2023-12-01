Van collides with parked trailer in fatal collision: Oxford County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Oxford County earlier this week.

On Thursday at 9:50 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the scene of a serious collision at the eastbound ONroute in South-West Oxford Township.

According to police, a Sprinter van collided with a parked tractor-trailer.

The 59-year-old driver from Maple, the lone occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

The ramp to the ONroute was closed for several hours following the initial investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.