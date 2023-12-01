SIU ends probe into Port Hope officer who shot at stolen truck, hit by ricochet

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it has ended an investigation into a police officer in Port Hope, Ont., who was injured by a ricochet after firing a gun at an allegedly stolen vehicle in late July.

On Thursday, SIU director of special investigations Joseph Martino reported that on July 30, Port Hope Police Service officers attended a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru on Rose Glen Road, just south of Highway 401 in Port Hope following reports that a wanted man and a stolen vehicle were there.

Martino says police attempted to arrest the 29-year-old driver by “blocking him in with their vehicles” and ordered him to turn off the GMC Canyon’s engine.

“The man attempted to flee officers in the truck. As the driver passed an officer, she took aim at the driver’s side wheel and shot her firearm,” Martino said.

Martino notes a bullet ricocheted off the wheel and struck a female officer in the face. The vehicle fled the area. The suspect and vehicle were located a day later.

Municipal police say the injured officer was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and was later released.

Martino says based on video footage obtained and statements from another officer, it was determined the officer “fired in the direction of the wheel, not the driver.”

The SIU says based on that information, the incident does not fall within its statutory jurisdiction.

“This matter has been referred to the police service for investigation as they deem necessary,” Martino said.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the Port Hope Police Service said the wellness of the officer — mentally and physically — has “been our priority.”

“The support from all members of the Port Hope Police Service will continue,” police stated. “Policing is an extremely challenging profession, and our officers are faced with split second decisions based on previous experiences as well as their training. This incident will be reviewed in its entirety by the Port Hope Police Service.”