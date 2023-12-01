Menu

Health

QR Calgary raising funds for 25 local organizations on Pledge Day 2023

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 5:00 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary charity fills gap for neurodiverse children'
Calgary charity fills gap for neurodiverse children
Pledge Day is Dec. 1 and involves a 12-hour live radio broadcast dedicated to Calgary kids and local charities doing positive work in the community. Global’s Joelle Tomlinson visited one of the charities' recipients, who help neurodiverse children and their parents.
It’s that time a year again and QR Calgary and has partnered with the Westin Calgary to raise funds for the Calgary Children’s Foundation on Pledge Day 2023.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Pledge Day’s live 12-hour radio broadcast will hit the airwaves from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since the first Pledge Day in 1974, QR Calgary has devoted the first Friday in December to Calgary kids and local charities, creating positive change in the community.

The 2023 charities include Accessibility Renovations for Kids, Autism/Asperger’s Friendship Society and Jammies From Grammies, to name a few.

Once the radiothon commences, you can tune in to hear about the outstanding work the Calgary Children’s Foundation does and donate what you can for those who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

The Calgary Children’s Foundation focuses on small, grassroots charities who are not able to hold substantial fundraisers. Pledges of monetary support will be graciously accepted from listeners, retailers and corporations for the Calgary Children’s Foundation.

Click to play video: '770 CHQR Pledge Day raises over $200K for Calgary Children’s Foundation'
770 CHQR Pledge Day raises over $200K for Calgary Children’s Foundation

To make a donation:

  • Via phone: 403 974-8255 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 only
  • Via online: CLICK HERE
  • In person at the Westin at 320 Fourth Avenue Southwest
  • Via regular mail:
    “The Calgary Children’s Foundation”
    #200 Corus Centre, 3320 17th Ave SW
    Calgary, AB  T3E 0B4

Tune in to QR Calgary on 107 FM or 770 AM to hear your favourite QR Calgary hosts broadcast live from the Westin and help support kids in the Calgary community.

