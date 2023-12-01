QR Calgary raising funds for 25 local organizations on Pledge Day 2023

It’s that time a year again and QR Calgary and has partnered with the Westin Calgary to raise funds for the Calgary Children’s Foundation on Pledge Day 2023.
On Friday, Dec. 1, Pledge Day’s live 12-hour radio broadcast will hit the airwaves from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Since the first Pledge Day in 1974, QR Calgary has devoted the first Friday in December to Calgary kids and local charities, creating positive change in the community.
The 2023 charities include Accessibility Renovations for Kids, Autism/Asperger’s Friendship Society and Jammies From Grammies, to name a few.
Once the radiothon commences, you can tune in to hear about the outstanding work the Calgary Children’s Foundation does and donate what you can for those who may otherwise fall through the cracks.
The Calgary Children’s Foundation focuses on small, grassroots charities who are not able to hold substantial fundraisers. Pledges of monetary support will be graciously accepted from listeners, retailers and corporations for the Calgary Children’s Foundation.
To make a donation:
- Via phone: 403 974-8255 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 only
- Via online: CLICK HERE
- In person at the Westin at 320 Fourth Avenue Southwest
- Via regular mail:
“The Calgary Children’s Foundation”
#200 Corus Centre, 3320 17th Ave SW
Calgary, AB T3E 0B4
Tune in to QR Calgary on 107 FM or 770 AM to hear your favourite QR Calgary hosts broadcast live from the Westin and help support kids in the Calgary community.
