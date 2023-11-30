Kicking Horse Canyon Project: All lanes now open for travel

Send this page to someone via email

Years in the making, the highway-widening project through Kicking Horse Canyon in B.C. is finally complete.

Well, mostly.

On Thursday, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation announced that the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are now open for public use.

Previously a two-lane and windy road cutting through mountainous terrain, the highway has undergone multiple upgrades since 2003, with the latest phase seeing 4.8 kilometres straightened out and widened.

The ministry called Thursday’s news a substantial completion, but noted some minor work still needs to be done.

“When work resumes in spring, the final pieces of the project will be completed, including landscaping, wildlife fence installation, limited final paving and painting of permanent line markings,” said the ministry.

It added that some minor lane closures may take place then, along with some delays.

The ministry also noted that the new section has a posted speed limit of 80 km/h until spring, when it will be raised to 100 km/h.

“Motorists are reminded to be prepared for winter, drive appropriately for the conditions, and be alert to the presence of wildlife,” said the ministry.

Construction on phase four began in 2021 and had a price tag of $601 million. The project was cost-shared, with the federal government contributing $215 million.

The first phase began in 2003, with Yoho Bridge being upgraded and completed in 2006. The project cost was $64 million.

Phase two saw another bridge replaced and 5.8 kilometres of highway upgrades. That section was finished in 2007 and cost $143 million.

The third phase ran from 2008 to 2013 in two parts and saw various highway upgrades, such as grade reductions, wildlife fencing plus pedestrian and cycling improvements. Cost: $119 million.

More information about the Kicking Horse Canyon project is available online.