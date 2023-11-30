Montreal police major crimes unit investigating after man found dead inside car

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man in the city’s Saint-Léonard borough on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said a 911 call at 2:20 p.m., reported an unconscious man inside a vehicle on de Fontanelle street, near Jean-Talon Street.

Firefighters, who were the first to arrive on the scene, quickly attended to the victim.

He was pronounced dead after the arrival of police and paramedics.

Gauthier said the victim was hit with at least “one projectile,” but that an investigation will determine the cause of death and the weapon used.

A perimeter was set up and a canine unit, as well as investigators with the major crimes unit, were deployed to the scene.

The man’s death is considered “suspicious.”

It comes less than 24-hours after another man in his 20s was found dead inside an apartment in Lachine in the city’s 32nd homicide of the year.