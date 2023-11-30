Saskatchewan Health Authority renews Patient Bill of Rights

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has unveiled an updated version of its patient’s bill of rights, signaling a renewed commitment to enhancing the patient experience within its health-care system. This document serves as a comprehensive guide, delineating the rights and responsibilities of patients throughout their health-care journey.

The document was introduced during the SHA’s board meeting on Thursday. Emphasizing patient-centred care as a core principle, the updated bill of rights underscores the significance of privacy maintenance and ensuring equitable treatment for all individuals seeking medical assistance. SHA has revised the document to provide clear directives for both patients and healthcare staff.

Immediate action is underway for the integration of these updated rights into the health-care framework. The SHA anticipates that the implementation of these refreshed guidelines will facilitate a more transparent and patient-oriented healthcare environment across its facilities.

The SHA encourages patients and health-care professionals alike to familiarize themselves with the revised bill of rights to ensure an informed and respectful healthcare experience for all involved parties.