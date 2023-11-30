Menu

Crime

Surrey lifeguard facing multiple charges of sexual offences against child

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 2:47 pm
A Surrey lifeguard was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child luring on Oct. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey lifeguard was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child luring on Oct. 25, 2023. File/Global News
A Surrey, B.C., lifeguard is facing multiple charges related to sexual offences against a child in April.

The 24-year-old was arrested within a week of the April 11 complaint but released from custody under conditions to appear in court at a later date.

The man was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child luring on Oct. 25, Surrey RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

He has been released again on conditions including regular reporting to a bail supervisor and no communication with or physical proximity to the complainant. He is also banned from being within 100 metres of one of the city’s recreation centres, which RCMP declined to specify.

Huge increase in B.C. online child exploitation cases
