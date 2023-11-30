Kate Middleton, King Charles named as Archie’s alleged skin-tone questioners in Dutch ‘Endgame’ tell-all

Send this page to someone via email

The author of a new book about the British Royal Family has been scrutinized after a Dutch translation of the bombshell publication named two members of the family who allegedly raised concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s unborn son, Archie.

The Dutch version of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, by royal editor Omid Scobie, was yanked from store shelves this week after it was discovered that the copy names King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, as the questioners.

View image in full screen (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Cambridge,Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry look out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In the English version of the book, Scobie writes that he knew the identities of the two people who approached Markle with their concerns, but did not explicitly name them, citing Britain’s strict libel laws.

He also says he never turned in a draft of the book to any publisher that included names.

“There’s never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it,” Scobie said during an interview with Dutch television program RTL Boulevard, according to BBC News.

“Unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, so if there have been any translation errors I’m sure the publisher’s got it under control,” said Scobie.

Are you ready for the inside scoop on the world's most famous family? #ENDGAME by Omid @Scobie is out on 28th November. Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/zA9bZbXGZu pic.twitter.com/cwwac4KtwZ — HQ Stories (@HQstories) November 15, 2023

However, in an interview with ITV Thursday morning, Scobie didn’t exactly deny that the Dutch translation of the book got it wrong.

“I am as frustrated as everyone else. The reality is, though, that this is information that is not privy just to me. Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time. We’ve all followed a sort of code of conduct when it comes to talking about it,” Scobie told the outlet.

The book’s Dutch publishers, Xander Uitgevers, said in a statement to CBS News that a new version of the book, stripped of the names, will be back in stores on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition,” the statement reads.

The passage in question, viewed by Global News, reads in the English version: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the contents of the book or the allegations against the King and Middleton.

“It is not something we are going to comment on,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.

And while many U.K. publications have been hesitant to publish the names of King Charles or the Princess as being the royal family members named in the book, broadcaster Piers Morgan announced the names on his TalkTV program.

🚨 BREAKING: Piers Morgan has named King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales as the alleged royal racists in Omid Scobie's withdrawn Dutch book [@piersmorgan] pic.twitter.com/cnJalib3ho — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 29, 2023

The allegations that someone in the Royal Family was asking questions about the colour of Archie’s skin first emerged in the now-infamous 2021 interview between Prince Harry, Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

1:11 Prince William: ‘We are very much not a racist family’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never named the person who allegedly asked Harry about the skin colour of their unborn son — Markle said it would be “damaging” to their reputation — but Markle told Winfrey that “several” conversations about the matter took place.

Markle, who is half Black, told a stunned Winfrey that Archie was denied the title of prince because of concerns in the family over how dark his skin would be.

Winfrey pressed Harry on the issue later in the interview, and Harry said it was not a comment made by either of his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked,” he said at the time.

Even in subsequent interviews, as well as in their Netflix series Harry and Meghan, the pair has refused to name who broached the subject.