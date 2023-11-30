Calgary charity fills gap for neurodiverse children

A Calgary organization is creating a safe learning space for children who have been diagnosed with a developmental disability or delay.

The Step by Step Early Intervention Society features four different programs aimed at helping neurodiverse children reach their full potential.

Before a child is three years of age, there are few financial and emotional supports for children that have developmental delays in Alberta. First Steps seeks to fill this gap, for families like three-year-old Ryan Jibai’s. Ryan was diagnosed with autism in September 2022.

“He used to have communication problems,” said Ryan’s dad Abdallah Jibai. “He didn’t listen when you called his name. He used to be hyperactive and since he joined here, he’s become more relaxed. He’s been showing a lot in interest in different things. His vocabulary has increased.”

View image in full screen Abdallah Jibai and his son Ryan spending time at the Step By Step Early Intervention Society in Calgary. Global News

Executive Director Lori Niosi has a 13-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy, who she calls an “amazing human, who has taught her so much.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The neurodiverse brain is amazing. To learn different forms of communication and what children understand when they’re nonverbal is an amazing adventure,” said Niosi. “These children are teaching us about perseverance and determination.”

The programs at Step by Step include: First Steps, Preschool and Kindergarten, In-Home services, and a Family Support program. The organization receives some funding from the Alberta Government for children three to six years of age, but also depends heavily on charitable donations. It’s due to these donations that therapists are able to come work with the children, and for extras such as the two sensory rooms at the centre.

Currently, Step by Step works with around 100 children in Calgary. Parents say it gives them hope, and the ability to connect more with their kids.

“The most important thing is he’s happy more,” said Jibai. “He comes home and it’s a big hug for dad. It means the world to us. We look at Step by Step as part of the family, it’s not just a school we come to.”

Step by Step is one of the charities that directly benefits from Pledge Day, a live 12-hour radio broadcast happening on the QR airwaves from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.