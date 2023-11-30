Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Science Centre’s wish list for new site includes planetarium, rainforest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government releases business case for moving the science centre.'
Ford government releases business case for moving the science centre.
WATCH: A business case has been prepared by the provincial government to consider moving the Ontario Science Centre from Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue to Ontario Place. Colin D'Mello has the story..
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — A large planetarium and an outdoor adventure park are among a variety of features the Ontario Science Centre would like to see in a new location at Ontario Place — though there is not currently enough space with the new building’s much smaller footprint.

Infrastructure Ontario released a “business case” Wednesday that the government is using to justify moving the science centre from its current east Toronto location to the downtown Ontario Place.

The analysis says moving the attraction rather than renovating the existing site would save the province about $250 million over 50 years, largely because the new building would be about half the size of the current space.

The business case says the approximately 275,000-square-foot size of the planned new building at Ontario Place is the “smallest possible” size to contain all core programming identified by the Ontario Science Centre.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Within the appendices of the business case is a wish list of sorts from the Ontario Science Centre of features it says are “core” to the visitor experience and should be considered for inclusion at the new site.

Those features include a large immersive experience — there isn’t currently room in the plan for an exhibit such as the present site’s rainforest area — an outdoor adventure playground, and a planetarium.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices