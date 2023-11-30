S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as strength in the telecommunications and financial sectors was offset by weakness in technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.52 points at 20,125.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 315.80 points at 35,746.22. The S&P 500 index was down 4.22 points at 4,546.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 86.20 points at 14,172.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents US compared with 73.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down 90 cents at US$76.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$2,057.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.