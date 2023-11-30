Guelph hospital suffers damage due to irate patient: police

Send this page to someone via email

A patient at Guelph General Hospital caused damage with a physical outburst, police say.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a man was receiving treatment at the hospital on Nov. 12. Somehow, the individual became irate and kicked an electric door, pulled a fire alarm, and caused damage to drywall and ceiling panels.

They say in all, there was over $5,000 in damages.

The man was discovered by officers on Wednesday as police were investigating a separate, unrelated matter.

A 24-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged, and will be in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 16, 2024.