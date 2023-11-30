Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Pelican Narrows RCMP investigating targeted firearms-related incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 11:08 am
Second-degree murder charge laid after body of woman found off a trail in Pelican Narrows, Sask. View image in full screen
Pelican Narrows RCMP are investigating a report of a shooting and are working to locate and arrest the suspects, which police believe the incident is targeted in nature. File / Global News
The Pelican Narrows RCMP are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Pelican Narrows.

On Nov. 29, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., they received a report of a shooting in Pelican Narrows.

“Officers immediately responded and located an injured adult male, who was transported to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature,” the release read. “The investigation determined several individuals approached a residence and discharged a firearm, injuring the victim.”

Police in Pelican Narrows are continuing their investigation and are currently working to locate and arrest the suspects. Police also stated it is believed the incident is targeted in nature.

Police stated that further information will be provided when available and if an imminent increased risk to public safety is identified, they will inform the public.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services and General Investigation Section are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about this incident, to call Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

