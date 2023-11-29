Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blades Bio November 2023: Samuel Barcik

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio November 2023 – Samuel Barcik'
Blades Bio November 2023 – Samuel Barcik
WATCH: Brought over from his native Slovakia in the CHL Import Draft, Saskatoon Blades rookie defenceman Samuel Barcik joins Scott Roblin in the latest episode of Blades Bio.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

November’s guest for Blades Bio is a player who is a newcomer to the North American game, however he is already providing an immediate impact for the Saskatoon Blades.

Selected 56th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Samuel Barcik was coming off 45 regular season and playoff games dressed in Slovakia’s top men’s league with HKM Zvolen.

He’s since been a key addition to Saskatoon’s blueline, as the 18-year-old defenceman has suited up in 23 games in his first season in the Western Hockey League and has assisted on five Blades goals.

Click to play video: 'Blades Bio October 2023: Lukas Hansen'
Blades Bio October 2023: Lukas Hansen
Trending Now

Speaking with Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin, Barcik sheds light on the transition to the smaller ice in the WHL, what he misses most about his home country and looking up to Tampa Bay Lightning defender Erik Cernak.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices