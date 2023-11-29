Blades Bio November 2023: Samuel Barcik

Send this page to someone via email

November’s guest for Blades Bio is a player who is a newcomer to the North American game, however he is already providing an immediate impact for the Saskatoon Blades.

Selected 56th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Samuel Barcik was coming off 45 regular season and playoff games dressed in Slovakia’s top men’s league with HKM Zvolen.

He’s since been a key addition to Saskatoon’s blueline, as the 18-year-old defenceman has suited up in 23 games in his first season in the Western Hockey League and has assisted on five Blades goals.

Speaking with Global Saskatoon’s Scott Roblin, Barcik sheds light on the transition to the smaller ice in the WHL, what he misses most about his home country and looking up to Tampa Bay Lightning defender Erik Cernak.