2 single-vehicle crashes occur around same time and place in Woolwich, 1 arrested

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man after two cars ended up in a ditch in separate crashes in Woolwich on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Hemlock Hill Drive near Three Bridges Road at around 7 a.m. after the collision had been reported, according to a release from police.

They say the officers soon learned that the two vehicles had ended up in the ditch with the roads being covered with snow and ice during Tuesday’s winter storm.

Police say that one of the vehicles, a stolen Ford SUV, went off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the field.

A 56-year-old man from York Region was behind the wheel of the SUV. He was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant while York Regional Police charged him with several offences connected to the stolen SUV as well.

In the second crash, another vehicle slid into the ditch as well. Police say the driver was not hurt as a result.

Police say they closed the roads for about four hours as officers investigated the collisions.