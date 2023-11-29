Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 single-vehicle crashes occur around same time and place in Woolwich, 1 arrested

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 4:41 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man after two cars ended up in a ditch in separate crashes in Woolwich on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Hemlock Hill Drive near Three Bridges Road at around 7 a.m. after the collision had been reported, according to a release from police.

They say the officers soon learned that the two vehicles had ended up in the ditch with the roads being covered with snow and ice during Tuesday’s winter storm.

Police say that one of the vehicles, a stolen Ford SUV, went off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the field.

A 56-year-old man from York Region was behind the wheel of the SUV. He was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant while York Regional Police charged him with several offences connected to the stolen SUV as well.

In the second crash, another vehicle slid into the ditch as well. Police say the driver was not hurt as a result.

Police say they closed the roads for about four hours as officers investigated the collisions.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices